Maximizing Your Marketing With SEO

No matter what kind of website you run, it's important to make sure it's optimized for search engines. Without search engine optimization, your site may struggle to find an audience. Thankfully, we've compiled a list of tips that will help you get your site ready for search engines and increase your search engine traffic.

When setting up your site for SEO, keep an eye on keyword density. You want to have your major keywords at about 3 to 7 percent of the total text. Anything higher than about 10 percent starts to look suspicious to the search engine, as if you are using keyword stuffing to boost page rank.

One of the best ways to optimize your website is by getting inbound links. You can get links from the websites of friends and family, you can join online link sharing groups or you can become affiliates with similar websites. Not all backlinks are created equal, so focus on getting quality links from highly rated sites.

Maximize the use of photos and images on your website to enhance your search engine optimization. Give each visual a short interesting caption containing your important keywords. One way that search engines rank images is by the text that surrounds them, so make sure that this information is rich in keywords, including any titles or headings you may use.

Make your website URL more SEO-friendly. Incorporate some or all of your keywords in your site address, like "www.mysite.com/antique-book-store". This will help search engines find your site. Also, use hyphens rather than underscores because hyphens count as spaces but underscores do not. But don't do it too much; having multiple dashes make your link look like spam and people might not click on them.

Before venturing into the world of optimizing your search engine results, it can be beneficial to learn the lingo. Many terms such as HTML and SERP will come up regularly, and understanding them can be a huge benefit as you grow your page hits. There are many books and websites to help you learn the lingo fast.

To increase your traffic, create content that people want to link to. You can attract people with pictures and diagrams, 'how to' articles or a list of top 10 tips. Once you find a method that works, keep creating content using the same structure. Provide useful information that people will be interested in enough to create a link to it.

When creating URLs (Uniform Resource Locator), you should use keywords whenever it is possible. Keywords that are found in the URL, hold weight and prove a much needed search engine boost. Be sure to use a content management system to place keywords and hyphens in your URL's, that will attract visitors.

Use an HTTP 301 redirect instead of a meta refresh or a 302 redirect. 301 redirects tell the search engine that the new location for your site is permanent and they should index the new location. Meta refresh and 302 redirects are intended for temporary re-locations, and are often used by spammers, meaning that using them could hurt your rankings.

A good rule of thumb to follow when dealing with search engine optimization is to use your keywords and keyword phrases in your URLs whenever possible. Most search engines highly value the use of keywords in the URL, so rather than using arbitrary numbers, opt for replacing them with keywords.

Take advantage of free webmaster tools. Most credible search engines actually offer these free of charge to the website owner. These beneficial products allow you to optimize your site in several ways, including raising your ratings on the search engine providing the service. Search engines sometimes prefer that you use their tools, and take it into consideration with your ranking.

Posting links to your website in forums and on blog comments can help improve your site's search engine standing. Remember that the value of a link depends on the popularity of the page it comes from, though. Make sure you comment and drop links on well-established discussions that already have high rankings of their own.

Figure out what .gov, .edu, and .us websites are linking to and provide it! Link juice from these websites will raise your page ranking substantially. So you have to think of content that they would want their readers visiting.

Using the advice you just learned is going to help you with your SEO efforts. When a search engines looks at your page as being relevant, you are more likely to rank higher. Using these tips, make it happen. Your competitors are going to implement these strategies if you don't.